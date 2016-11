Market Rasen racer Tim Neave competed at Mallory Park in the 175-600cc class.

Neave qualified in fifth place and finished his race in second, just behind fellow Lincolnshire rider Harry Truelove and recorded the fastest lap of the race on lap six of 53.703secs (93.17mph).

He then entered the Race of the Year, riding his 600cc Kawasaki and despite going up against the much faster Superbikes he qualified in 16th to complete the race in 14th position.