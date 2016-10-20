Market Rasen rider phil Crowe secures Thundersport double

Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe earned a double victory in the Thundersport GB Championship at his local circuit of Cadwell Park.

Riding the BMW in the Thundersport GB1 class, Crowe completed his qualifying in fourth place and began the first of three races from a second row grid position.

Having been frustrated by slower riders on his quicker laps in qualifying, he went on to take victory in the race with a five-second advantage over Josh Day who had started the race from pole.

Crowe also set the fastest lap of the race with a 1min 30.684secs, or an average 86.54mph.

“A win in race one and a personal best time for Cadwell this season,” he said. “I am happy with that considering it was a very rusty performance with lots of mistakes.”

The weather was against Crowe on Sunday, and although he began his second race of the weekend from pole position he soon began to drop back and pulled out of the race on lap five.

He explained: “My visor kept steaming up in the damp conditions and I had a problem seeing where I was going so I pulled in on safety grounds.”

As the final race got under way Crowe was circulating in second place for the majority of the eight-lap affair.

But he found that little bit extra on the final lap to snatch the lead and take the win with a 1.231-second advantage over Craig Neve.

Once again he recorded the fastest lap of the race with a 1min 44.305secs (75.24mph), very much slower than his first win on Saturday because of the wet conditions.

He was pleased with his weekend and said: “Two wins from two finishes at Cadwell, so happy days although a hat-trick would have been better!”

Crowe now heads to Mallory Park in Leicestershire for the annual Race of the Year meeting.