Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe demands more despite Cadwell Park treble

Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe was in good form last weekend with a hat-trick of dominant wins in the BMCRC club MRO Powerbike Championship at Cadwell Park.

After qualifying on pole position with a 2.1secs advantage over his opponents he dominated race one on Saturday, taking a lights-to-flag victory by 9.8 seconds at the end of the 14-lap affair.

He said: “I recorded a string of mid 1min 30secs laps, matching my personal best time of 1.30.10, so I’m fairly confident I can run a full race in the 30s now,

“There were a few very slightly damp patches that stopped me fully committing on Chris Curve.”

On Sunday he started race two from pole position and again led the field around the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit, winning with an advantage of 9.1 seconds.

In the weekend’s final race, Crowe pulled out all the stops to complete his treble, this time 9.8 seconds ahead of the rest.

“I’m in the 1min 29sec club now so really happy with that, although a little unhappy at the way I rode to get it,” he said.

“I was very scrappy and untidy so I still have more to come. There are a few changes I need to make to the BMW to have another crack at my lap times and to be a little smoother.”

Crowe is hoping to get another race weekend under his belt to make final adjustments to the bike before the road racing season begins with the North West 200 in mid-May.