Market Rasen rider Jason O’Halloran gunning for title challenge

Market Rasen-based rider Jason O’Halloran has kept his seat with the Honda Racing BSB team for the 2018 season along with his team-mate Dan Linfoot.

It will be the 11th season for the Australian as an official Honda rider and his eighth with Honda UK, and he will once again contest the British Superbike Championship having completed this season in fifth position.

“I am really pleased to be staying with Honda Racing for 2018,” he said.

“I have been with Honda for a long time now so it is good to be continuing for another year. 2017 was a good year, but it did have its ups and downs with the new Fireblade and the development work throughout the season.

“So our consistency wasn’t to the level I would have liked, but we worked hard throughout to improve all the time.”

He added: “Finishing with a second place was a nice way to end the season; we had the fastest lap of the race and were just half-a-second away from the win so I know that from the start of next year we can be competitive from the first round.

“We have a good testing programme coming up which starts at Jerez in a few weeks’ time which I’m really looking forward to.

“I know 2018 will be a stronger year for myself, Dan and also Honda as we can continue from what we have learnt and developed this year.

“We made it to the showdown again and collected some podiums along the way so we just need to step it up another gear now and really challenge for the championship next season.”

Prior heading to Spain for testing, the Honda Racing team with Jason and Dan Linfoot will be at Motorcycle Live, the UK’s biggest bike show at the NEC, Birmingham, on Saturday.