Market Rasen racing: Summer Plate contenders show form

The feature race of last Friday’s meeting at Market Rasen was the DFDS Summer Plate Trial Handicap Steeplechase which carried £20,000 in prize money.

The race for five-year-olds and upwards saw an impressive late run from Earthmoves who, after being at the rear of the field entering the straight, proved he had the qualities needed to challenge in the Betfred Summer Plate on Saturday, July 22.

This is always the feature race in the Rasen calendar and Earthmoves, ridden by Sean Bowen for his father trainer Peter Bowen, certainly has the background to be successful next month.

Pembrokeshire trainer Bowen has won the race several times and his horses were described by Sean as “flying”.

The seven-year-old, sent off as the 3-1 favourite, was successful in two of his three starts before his trip to Lincolnshire and had jumped well at Flos Las on his last outing.

Sean Bowen said: “They went quick and we were last coming into the straight. It was good to win a £20,000 race and he is certainly an improved horse.

“The extra distance in the Summer Plate should not be an issue and dad has certainly done well in the race in the past.

“It’s early days for the summer season, but we have had 14 winners from the stable so the horses are really going well.”

The Clock Leary (15/2), trained by Donald McCain, was the runner-up with Will Kennedy on board.

The nine-year-old had made all in a 20-length success at Bangor-on-Dee last time out, but found himself 8lb higher for that in a tougher race.

* Those who fancied a gamble in the opening hurdle might have had an each way punt on Satis House at 100/1 who ran second behind Costa Percy, the 5/1 winner.

* There was yet another win at the course for the Skelton brothers – trainer Dan and jockey Harry – with Work in Progress, the 6/4 favourite in the GEFCO Novices Steeplechase.

The brothers teamed up for a big double at last year’s Summer Plate meeting and will doubtless have another from the stable in the plans again for next month’s big race.

The next meeting at Market Rasen is the Don Noble Bookmakers Family Extravaganza Raceday on Sunday, July 9. The opening race is scheduled for 1.50pm.