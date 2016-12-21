Market Rasen races: Will favourite triumph at Lincolnshire National?

Anticipation is building for Lincolnshire’s own National as Market Rasen Racecourse gets set to host one of Boxing Day’s most popular race meets.

The Clugston Lincolnshire National is the feature race at Monday’s meet which is one of the most popular racing occasions at the course.

Like the big Aintree race, stamina is crucial for the Clugston Lincolnshire National which is run over a distance of three-and-a-half miles.

Punters should consider the favourite closely with one of the market leaders triumphing in four of the last seven runnings.

Welsh-trained Victory Gunner, who retired from racing only last year, scored his own ‘hat-trick’ of victories in three amazing years.

Then in 2014 it was the turn of Carli King, from the Northamptonshire stables of Caroline Bailey, as the eight-year-old ran the race of his career, leading from start to finish.

But there were slightly longer odds 12 months ago as West Of The Edge was the victor at 14-1.

There’s almost always a Lincolnshire-trained horse to cheer on and in 2012 there was a local winner when the Steve Gollings-trained Soudain triumphed at 7-2.

The attendance at the Rand Farm Park Family Funday fixture has topped 9,000 spectators in each of the last two years.

Tickets are available at www.marketrasenraces.co.uk from £9 in advance, while accompanied under 18s get in free on the day.

There is half-price admission for 18 to 24-year-olds if they register at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card.

The first of a seven-race card is scheduled for noon and the finale is at 3.30pm.

Gates open at 10am and racegoers are advised to reach the racecourse in good time.

General parking – with the exception of the picnic car park - is free.

For latest news, visit www.marketrasenraces.co.uk or Twitter @MarketRasenRace