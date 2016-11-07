Market Rasen Races: Retiring course chairman pays tribute to ‘briliant team’

Retiring Market Rasen Racecourse chairman Colin ‘Bud’ Booth hailed his team after watching an inaugural race run in his honour.

He saw Desert Queen (7/2) win the listed race, the ‘Bud Booth Mares’ Chase at Market Rasen, in her first start over fences.

Market Rasen Racecourse chairman Collin Booth (right) presents the trophy to jockey Nick Schofield and trainer Harry Fry EMN-160711-093128002

Mr Booth, whose last meeting as chairman will be on Boxing Day, told the Mail: “I have been coming here for 35 years and have had such very good support.

“There have been dark days, particularly the meeting when Tom Halliday died, and sadly horses have to be put down, but I have made some wonderful friends.

“I have had a brilliant team to work with.”

Racecourse presenter Mike Vince said: “Colin has had a long and distinguished career. He is a character and a central part of this course.”

Race winner Desert Queen, trained by Harry Fry, was a bit quirky with her jumping in the two laps over the bigger obstacles under jockey Nick Schofield, but the eight-year-old still got up by five lengths.

Schofield picked up a three-day ban from the stewards for careless riding when the mare was judged to have jumped across the runner-up La Vaticane, to put a slight dampener on proceedings.

But Fry was a delighted trainer in the winner’s enclosure.

“It is a valuable prize,” he said. “She needs this trip she has her quirks, but she has ability.

“She has had a lot of experience in point-to-points, but once she gets into a rhythm she just keeps galloping.

“She jumped very well, but she just got in a bit tight at the end with the runner-up.

“There is a two-and-a-half-mile Listed Novice Mares’ chase at Warwick in December which we may go for.”

Another highlight on the afternoon saw brothers Dan and Harry Skelton team up as trainer and jockey once again.

They had a big double on Summer Plate Day in July, and returned to the winner’s enclosure with Get On The Yager (13-5) in the racinguk.com Maiden Hurdle.

The next racing at Market Rasen is on Thursday, November 17.