Market Rasen racer Tom Neave makes the grade on step-up

Market Rasen rider Tom Neave was at Oulton Park on Saturday guesting in the Thundersport GP1 Sportsman Elite class where he finished in a fine fourth place.

Neave, who usually rides in the Superstock 600 class within the British Superbike championship paddock, took the opportunity to ride the more powerful bike at Oulton Park on Saturday, riding a 1000cc BMW supplied by fellow Rasen racer Phil Crowe.

He took to the big bike as if he had been riding it on a regular basis, qualifying in eighth before making progress in the race proper.

“I had my first ride on the big 1000 on Friday and it was an eye-opener to say the least” he said.

“I absolutely love riding it and managed to put in a personal best lap at Oulton Park so couldn’t ask for much more my first attempt on the bike.

“Massive thanks to Phillip Crowe for letting me loose on his bike, it was mega to ride around with him on the big bikes after the years he spent with me getting me going.”

Crowe said: “I’ve been doing some work recently with Tom, a rider I have helped and followed closely from day one.

“He has massive potential on any motorcycle and it was good to give him a shot on proven machinery to see how the land lies for the future.

“It always feels good to give a bit back to the sport that has given me so much.”

Tom and his twin brother Tim return to their regular championship at Brands Hatch next month when they contest the final round of the Pirelli series on October 15.

Crowe was also riding at Oulton Park and finished third in his first race and 12th in the other.

He said: “I completed my first race in third place, but the weather stopped us from cracking on with the job really.

“The only dry race we had and I had almost total brake failure. The brake pad dislodged and it ripped the friction material clean off the backing plate.

“I had a very scary moment, but managed to stop it on the rear and just got round the corner!”