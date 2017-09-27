Market Rasen Racecourse to host prestigious summer season finale

The curtain is set to fall on the summer jump racing season at Market Rasen Racecourse this weekend.

The racecourse is getting ready to stage the meeting which traditionally marks the annual finale to summer jumping in Britain and the beginning of the winter season.

Top training yards traditionally make a beeline to the meet as National Hunt racing steps up a gear for the autumn and winter.

The racing highlights are the £50,000 Listed 188Bet Prelude Steeple Chase, and the £35,000 Listed 188Bet Prelude Hurdle on what is the most valuable jump racing card in Britain during September.

To mark the 188Bet Prelude Raceday on Saturday, the Lincolnshire track is teaming up with Fiskerton’s Ferry Ales Brewery to put on a beer festival on the Brocklesby Lawn.

Nadia Powell, Market Rasen Racecourse general manager, said: “It’s a great way to say goodbye to the summer jumping season as we look forward to the sporting delights of the months ahead.”

Gates open ay 12.10pm with the seven-race card getting under way at 2.10pm with the Listed 188Bet Juvenile Hurdle Race and concluding at 5.35pm with the 188Bet Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

A special advance-only ticket promotion is being offered – two Tattersalls admission badges for £26 (£18 each on the day).

The code to use online or by calling 0344 579 3009, is BEER17.

Adult tickets cost from £9 in advance, with accompanied children admitted free of charge.

For more details about racing and advance tickets, visit marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk