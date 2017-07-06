Market Rasen Racecourse’s family meet celebrates 20th birthday

Market Rasen Racecourse is celebrating 20 years of its summer Family Extravaganza racing fixture with the support of independent Lincolnshire bookmaker Don Noble.

This year’s Don Noble Family Extravaganza is on Sunday with family-friendly attractions including a visit by Paw Patrol, a treasure hunt, the Don Noble Kids Juvenile Race on the track, as well as pony races and lots of other free entertainment for children.

The day will be hosted by horse racing personality and broadcaster, Derek ‘Tommo’ Thompson.

All accompanied under 18s are admitted free, and there is also a special family pass available to buy in advance at £20 for two adult tickets and up to four children in the Tattersalls Enclosure.

All three enclosures – County, Tattersalls and Lawn – will be open, with adult tickets for the Lawn Enclosure starting from £9 in advance (or £10 on the day).

Gates at the racecourse will be open from 11.50am when the fun starts.

The two Charles Owen-sponsored pony races, designed to encourage the jockeys of the future, get under way at 12.45pm, with the first race for professional jockeys at 1.50pm and the finale at 5.10pm.