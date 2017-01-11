Market Rasen Racecourse launches ticket deal to boost midweek crowds

Market Rasen Racecourse is throwing open all its facilities for visitors at nine County Racedays in 2017 for one set admission price.

The track is adopting a ‘one enclosure’ policy for these midweek fixtures, which make up 40 per cent of the 22-meeting calendar.

On feature days, the racecourse ranges from the Lawn Enclosure, to Tattersalls and up to the County Enclosure, with prices for the premier facility costing more than £20.

But, nine times this year, adults will pay £12, while those aged 18 to 24, who register for a pass, can get in for £6, and accompanied under 18s are admitted free.

They can all utilise the County Enclosure, with the best views, bars and eateries, as well as the rest of the racecourse, including watching the horses in the parade ring.

The initiative launches next Wednesday (January 18), the opening fixture of 2017 at the racecourse.

Market Rasen Racecourse general manager Nadia Powell said: “County Racedays will offer visitors access to all our enclosures so they can really make the best of what’s on offer.”

The County Racedays during 2017 take place on the following dates: Wednesday, 18th January; Tuesday, February 7; Monday, March 27; Thursday, April 27; Friday, May 12; Friday, June 23; Thursday, November 9; Thursday, November 23; Thursday, December 7.

The feature race at next week’s meeting will be the £20,000 Weatherbys Hamilton Graduation Chase.

For more information and tickets, visit www.marketrasenraces.co.uk

Young adults, aged 18 to 24, can get half-price admission by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card.

Senior citizens can obtain discounted admission by joining The Diamond Club, with details available online.