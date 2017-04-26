Market Rasen race preview: Racecourse to host first evening meet

Summer racing gets lift off tomorrow (Thursday) at Market Rasen with the first evening meeting of 2017 when there will again be a one enclosure policy with the adult price set at £12.

At the four-day declaration stage Brigg trainer Nick Kent had three runners entered for the meeting with Bowie, a course winner earlier this year set to run in the 32Red Handicap Hurdle at 5.45pm. Ciboir and Oregon Gold are entered for the bumper, the last race at 8pm.

Market Rasen trainer Michael Chapman, meanwhile, had The Society Man entered for the 32Red Handicap Chase.

Summer certainly arrived for last week’s meeting on Easter Monday.

Favourite backers had two winners to collect on as Pickamix (8/11) won the National Hunt Novices Hurdle for trainer Charlie Mann, while Movie Legend won the 32Red.com Chase.

The final two races were won by the trainer jockey combination of Neil King and Trevor Whelen.

Myplaceatmidnight (100/30) won the bumper at the end of the card, while 5/1 shot Saffron Wells won the BDN Construction Hurdle.

Yorkshire-trained horses Arabian Oasis (5/1) and Olivers Gold (7/2) took hurdle and chase prizes respectively.

Local trainers will be turning their attention to the flat season soon and Nettleton handler Olly Williams will be looking for success through his 2016 stable star Tricky Dicky.

He opened up in a six furlong sprint at Redcar last week, but sent off at 9/1, the horse, with Market Rasen jockey Duran Fentiman in the saddle, failed to make the frame.

Fentiman, however, has had a couple of second places in the fortnight.

East Street Revue was just beaten by a head at Beverley last Wednesday, while Clergyman, an 11/1 shot, was beaten by three-quarters of a length at Catterick.

And Williams is still optimistic for the season.

“Tricky Dicky ran a total of 11 times, winning on four occasions and being placed six times,” he said.

“He really did his owners ‘Eight Gents And A Lady” proud. He is bigger and stronger this year.

“For the coming flat turf season we have a few other nice horses to look out for.

“New Tale, an unraced three-year-old by Harbour Watch, was bought out of William Haggas’ yard back in October by David and Sonya Bayliss.

“He is a lovely big horse who has taken time to mature, but is working nicely now.

“And Dark Hedges, a two-year-old filly by Zebedee, is small, but very strongly built. She is coming along well and showing she has some speed.”