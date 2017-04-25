Market Rasen ladies seal handsome trophy win

Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies’ team made it through to the next round of the Tasker Trophy with a commanding win in Derbyshire.

The ladies’ inter-club knockout competition, for The Ian Burtoft Trophy, is open to clubs from county unions in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Sheffield (South Yorkshire), Leicestershire and Rutland, South Lancashire and Lincolnshire.

Clubs enter teams of seven, aged 50 and over, with the entry fee proceeds going directly to junior golf development in each county.

Last Tuesday, Market Rasen’s ladies, led by team captain Bridget Holmes, played on the stunning, but tricky, hillside Priory course in Derbyshire, against Breadsall Priory.

Market Rasen won 5-2 and, having already won their home match five-and-a-half to one-and-a-half, will go through to the next round.

* Last Wednesday, the ladies played the Coronation Foursomes, a stableford played off full handicap.

Rebecca Ross and Ann Doyle won with 37 points just one ahead of Margaret Rylatt and Pauline Neal.

Their playing partners, Wendy Harrison and Anne Copestake, came third with 35 points, and fourth were Helen Grinham and Sue Borthwick.

A further friendly match at Cleethorpes was halved.

* Market Rasen GC’s seniors recently held their annual Rosebowl Trophy competition.

Winning with a fine score of 39 points was Alwyn Littlewood on countback from runner-up Alan Shaw, while Alan Taylor was third with 38.

* The Seniors men’s section have also made an excellent start to their match season with wins over Elsham, Waltham Windmill, Holme Hall and Blankney.