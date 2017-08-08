Market Rasen junior Sam (10) fires hole-in-one

A budding young golfer became the envy of thousands of seniors when he claimed a hole-in-one just four months after trying the game for the first time.

Legsby Primary School pupil Samuel Ward aced the 78-yard par three on the academy course at Market Rasen Golf Club last month.

The 10-year-old was first introduced to golf in March when he attended some tri-golf coaching sessions at The Festival Hall and progressed on to coaching at Market Rasen GC with PGA professional Dan Clarke.

Sam used his seven iron to land the shot as his mum, playing partners and other parents were looked on.

Dan said: “He is very fortunate to have a hole-in-one as the odds for the average golfer to get one is about 12,500 to 1 and Samuel has only just started.”

* Market Rasen GC offers free junior golf coaching every Wednesday evening at 6.30pm to 7.30pm from April through to September.