Market Rasen jockey scores second winner of month

Tricky Dicky, stable star of Nettleton trainer Olly Williams, returned to form in spectacular style when he won the 6f Mansfield Sand Handicap at Southwell last week.

Just like last season, trainer, horse and Market Rasen jockey Duran Fentiman teamed up to make the win an all local success on the all-weather track.

Fentiman got the four-year-old in front of the nine runners from the start and made all of the running.

He was challenged when two out, but ran on well to win at 8/1.

Williams said: “He blew up at Redcar in his first race this season and clearly needed that run to get him going.

“Fibresand is a bit unique: the surface is a bit like Marmite and he isn’t used to it. We hope to get him back on turf on May 25 with a race at Catterick.”

It was Fentiman’s second win of the 2017 flat season after scoring at Musselburgh at the start of May on Zashov (11/2).

The former De Aston student was riding for trainer Rebecca Bastiman and the six-year-old responded well to Fentiman’s handling, tracking the leaders before being ridden to lead one furlong out and holding on.

Fentiman rides and works for top trainer Tim Easterby at his Malton yard, but he looks to be developing a winning habit riding for Ms Bastiman.

The jockey stepped up in class to ride at the prestigious Chester May meeting last week on board Michele Strogoff in the Class 2 Crabbie’s Earl Grosvenor Handicap, worth £18,000 to the winner.

The pair ran on the rails and were always close up on the tight right-handed track but, unable to find anything extra in the final furlong, finished a creditable fifth of the 11 runners.

There was little of local interest for the healthy midweek crowd at last Friday’s meeting at Market Rasen, but Williams saddled another promising horse from his stable in Wings Attract.

The eight-year-old won three times in 2015/16, but found the opposition at Market Rasen too hot to handle and finished well in the rear in the Lucas Machinery Handicap Chase.

Star turn of the afternoon came in the 2m 7f handicap hurdle for the combination of jockey Harry Bannister and Pickamix as they made it four races and four wins for trainer Charlie Mann.