Market Rasen golf: Trophy win earns Sylvia handicap cut

One of Market Rasen Golf Club’s senior ladies played a magnificent round of golf to take the Abraham Trophy.

Playing off 16 handicap, Sylvia Mowbray finished with 42 stableford points to earn a handicap reduction to 14.

A little way behind, but still with a good score, was Joy Purkiss in second who beat Rosemarie Lawton on countback.

Fourth, with 35 points, was Suzan Patten and just one point further adrift was Tilly Lawrence.

* Helen Gibbard and Sue Bancroft won the Australian Spoons foursomes.

They now progress to the next round of the national competition which will take place at Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire.

* Market Rasen’s ladies’ teams have made a good start to the match season.

The B league team triumphed at Seacroft, while a friendly match at Gainsborough was also won.