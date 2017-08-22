Market Rasen Golf: Reeve lifts Mossop Cup

Last Wednesday, the ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club competed for the Mossop Cup.

This was a competition postponed from the previous week when the course was closed for part of the day because of hours of heavy rain.

But at the second attempt to play the competition, the weather was glorious and this helped to produce some excellent scoring.

The winner was Linda Reeve, with 41 points, which earned her a two-shot reduction in handicap.

Jane Salt continued her good run of form by finishing in second place with 39 points, while captain Sheilah Mitchell claimed third place by beating Suzan Patten on countback, both scoring 36 points.

Rebecca Ross completed the top five with 35 points.

* The Rasen ladies’ A league team played their last match of the season at home against Elsham, needing a victory to move up into Division One.

But unfortunately they just missed out on promotion after the match was halved.

There were also two friendly matches played, both at home, against Woodhall Spa and Kenwick Park.

Market Rasen won both matches by three games to one.