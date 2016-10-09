Market Rasen golf: Pam and Lynn win Mail on Sunday foursomes qualifier

Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies section played their round of the Daily Mail Foursomes, a national competition with the winners from each club going forward to a national matchplay knockout.

Pam Ross and Lynn Patrick won with a score of nett 76, pipping runners-up Jackie Parker and Sheilah Mitchell on countback.

Lady captain Helen Grinham and her partner Sue Borthwick finished third with 81.

* On Monday, the ladies took part in a friendly match against the seniors.

The match was enjoyed by everyone and won by the ladies by the slender margin of five games to four.