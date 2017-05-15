Market Rasen Golf: Ladies’ team secure top three pro-am finish

On Wednesday, the ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club held a Pro-Am, where three ladies played alongside a professional golfer.

In kind conditions, a team from Sleaford Golf Club came out on top, beating Newark into second place.

The local pro, Joel Cant, with his team of past captain Helen Grinham, present captain Sheilah Mitchell and Wendy Whitely finished third, and in fourth place were Rasen golfers Marilyn Tompkins and Pauline Neal with Maureen Lincoln, of Immingham, and the American Golf pro.

* The previous day the ladies played a friendly match at home against Ashby Decoy which resulted in a 3-1 win for Market Rasen.

The B league team also played, away to Normanby, and earned a half.

* The second leg of Market Rasen Golf Club’s seniors summer stableford was won by Ron Foote with a score of 38 points.

He also won the nearest-the-pin prize on the 18th.

In second was Graham Holmes on 35 points, and Roy Lee was third with 33 points.