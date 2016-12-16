Market Rasen golf: Festive Joy for Christmas winner

The ladies’ section of Market Rasen Golf Club played for their Christmas hampers last week in an 18-hole stableford played off 7/8 of handicap.

The course played very hard after rain so the scores were not high as golfers chased the six hampers .

Joy Purkiss won the day with a total of 35 points, three clear of runner-up Sue Archer.

In third place, after a countback, was Helen Gibbard, and Gill Fussey won the fourth hamper with a score of 30 points.

Sharman Scott finished in fifth, also on countback, and the top six was completed by Ann Todd with 29 points.

* A nine-hole social was also played last week and the winner with an excellent score of 21 points was Wendy Harrison.

Sharman Scott finished in second position with 20 points, edging out Helen Gibbard on countback.