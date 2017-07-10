Market Rasen Golf Club: Top quality golf at Lady Captain’s Day

Blue was the colour last Wednesday as Market Rasen Golf Club hosted its Lady Captain’s Day.

Captain Sheilah Mitchell had requested this theme and the ladies responded by turning out in various shades of blue.

Lady Captain's Day morning winners Jane Salt, Joy Purkiss and Jackie Parker EMN-171007-113901002

Some serious golf was played, and in the morning an 18-hole qualifying stableford for the captain’s prize was won in great style by Jane Salt who scored 38 points.

She was closely followed by Joy Purkiss who took second prize with 37 points, pushing Jackie Parker into third place on countback.

Three other ladies also scored 37 points, Mel Gregory, Rebecca Ross and Hilary Tuhey, but they missed out on countback.

The prize for the best front nine was won by Di Warburton, and for the best back nine by Ruth Anyon.

Jackie Parker had the longest drive on the ninth and Sue Borthwick won nearest-the-pin on the 18th.

There was also a prize for the lady with the most points who was born outside Lincolnshire.

This was won by 13-year-old Paula Queredo Herrera, a Spanish student from De Aston School, who, playing off a handicap of 20, scored 35 points.

In the afternoon, the ladies played a bonus ball waltz over nine holes, with the scores doubled on bonus ball holes.

The winning team of Jackie Parker, Joy Purkiss and Judy Philips scored an incredible 59 points, four clear of runners-up Rebecca Ross, Bridget Holmes and Tilly Lawrence, while the third-placed team of Sue Borthwick, Rosemarie Lawton and Jane Salt recorded 49 points.

* The following day the ladies turned out again to play a friendly match against Normanby Hall.

They secured a good result, winning three-and-a-half matches to a half.