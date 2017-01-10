Market Rasen Golf Club: Top four tie at ladies’ new year contest

On a cold, but bright day, 36 ladies from Market Rasen Golf Club took part in the New Year’s March.

This was not a tramp over the countryside but a stableford competition played in pairs with one score to count on the odd holes and two on the even-numbered holes.

In difficult conditions four teams vied for top spot, all with 47 points.

After a countback, Tilly Lawrence and Maz Wilkinson emerged the winners, beating Helen Wilson and Ann Copestake into second place.

Jenny Holborn and Marilyn Tompkins were third, and fourth place went to Helen Gibbard and Wendy Harrison.

Ladies’ captain Sheilah Mitchell and Margaret Rylatt finishing one place back fifth with a 46-point haul.