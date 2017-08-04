Market Rasen Golf Club: Top 10 finish for Chris at Midlands final

Have your say

A trio of Market Rasen Golf Club members represented the club in the Midlands regional final of the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy at Spalding GC.

Mike Beddoes and Paul Moore struggled to find form, shooting 11 and 14-over-par respectively, but Chris Osbourne managed to finish tied 10th in a field of 83 competitors with a creditable one-over-par 73.

* The Banovallum Bowl, the second of four mixed competitions at the club, took place last weekend, with 16 pairs taking part in the greensome medal.

Last year’s winners, Colin Law and Kim Robinson were beaten into fourth place despite a birdie two on the 12th hole.

Paul and Jade Baker were first out and held the lead for much of the tournament, but having endured some torrential rain in the latter part of their rounds, Neil Bridgwater and Joy Purkiss pipped them with nett 66.6 to take second place.

Steve Hewish and Tilly Lawrence carded a magnificent nett 63 to win the trophy.

* The Ellmore Cup, for male golfers aged 50-plus, reached its conclusion with the knockout matchplay stages.

A total of 56 golfers entered the preliminary round back in May from which only the top eight went through.

Ian Penniston narrowly beat Harry Lee in the final after they had defeated Ian Mawer and Robert Pearce in the semi-finals.