Market Rasen Golf Club: Tight finish at President’s Day

Richard Holmes hosted his second annual President’s Day at Market Rasen Golf Club where 81 men and 21 ladies competed for the President’s Salvers and a host of other prizes.

The first three places in the men’s competition went to low handicappers Phil Clifford, Steve Hewish and Neil Carmichael.

Phil and Steve went to a back six countback and Neil to a back nine countback after all three tied with 40 stableford points.

Dave Tilly secured fourth spot with 39 points and reduced his handicap to 26.

Graham Dolan claimed the best 65-plus age group prize after a countback off 37 points, which went all the way to the front three.

The best junior was Mark Bedford with 30 points, and nearest-the-pin on the 18th was Craig Smith.

In the women’s competition, Chris Bean continued her purple patch with third place, on 35 points, after a back six countback from Sue Archer.

Past captain Rhona Bradford found her form to claim second place with 36 points, but Helen Gibbard won the day with 38 points to shave another shot off her handicap.

Nearest the 18th pin was assistant manager Kim Robinson.

Gallons of ale were won by Pete Conway and Neil Bridgwater for nearest the barrels on the third and 16th holes, and by Paul Baker for nearest-the-pin in two on the 13th hole.