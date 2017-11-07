Market Rasen Golf Club: Sue claims top spot at ladies’ fun comp

Following on from the Witches’ Brew competition last week the ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club played another unusual competition – Bingo, Bango, Bongo.

Played in teams of three, the first on to the green earned a point (Bingo), the player nearest the pin on the green earned a point (Bango) and the first to sink the putt yet another point (Bongo).

If one player scored all three points on a hole she received a bonus point in a fun competition which nevertheless produced some good golf.

With handicaps and number of strokes not in the equation, tactics came into play, not always successfully.

However, some ladies managed to amass a high tally of points, particularly Sue Borthwick, who finished with an amazing 31 points to win top prize.

Sharman Scott and Helen Grinham each scored 25 points, with Sharman just taking second place on countback.

Close behind on 24 points were Joy Lee and Anne Copestake, with Joy having a better back nine.

* Market Rasen GC’s mixed team completed a very successful season.

Out of the eight matches played over the summer the Rasen golfers won seven.

* The men’s seniors section held the second leg of their Winter Eclectic on Monday.

Eric Finch won the day with the help of three birdies and a score of 40 points, just one ahead of runner-up Tony Cook.

John Boulton finished in third place on countback with 37 points.