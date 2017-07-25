Market Rasen Golf Club: Salt crowned ladies’ champion

A field of 22 golfers battled it out on the Market Rasen Golf Club fairways at the Ladies’ Championship Day last Wednesday, competing over 36 holes for the Harmsworth and Sergeant trophies.

The Harmsworth is the cup for the best gross score over the 36 holes, presented to the champion, while the Sergeant is the trophy for the best aggregate nett score.

Chris Bean receives the Starbuck Trophy from club president Richard Holmes EMN-170724-151800002

The weather forecast had predicted heavy rain and thunder, but it was a perfect day for golf as Jane Salt produced the best gross score of 175 over the 36 holes to become a worthy champion.

Ann Doyle was second with 180, and Bridget Holmes finished third with 185.

The best morning gross score was registered by Ann Todd and the best afternoon score by Tilly Lawrence.

Ladies’ captain Sheilah Mitchell lifted the Sergeant Trophy, repeating her success of last year, with a nett score over the 36 holes of 140.

Market Rasen Golf Club Ladies Championship prize winners EMN-170724-151735002

The performance earned Sheilah a handicap reduction of two shots.

Helen Gibbard finished as runner-up with nett 148, and Sue Archer was close behind in third place with 149.

Aileen Sellars produced the best nett score in the morning, and Helen Grinham had the best afternoon nett score.

Alongside the champions’ competitions there was a further competition, the Starbuck Trophy, presented to the club many years ago by the late Joan Starbuck for those ladies over 60 who felt they could not complete 36 holes.

Lady captain Shailah Mitchell receives the Sargent Trophy from club president Richard Holmes EMN-170724-151747002

This year the trophy was won by Chris Bean with a nett round of 72, ahead of runner-up Barbara Laing with nett 74 and third-placed Christine Clarke with nett 77.

* The ladies’ B league team travelled to Louth for an away match, but came away unsuccessful, having lost three-and-a-half to a half.