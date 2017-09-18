Market Rasen Golf Club: Roasemarie lands Lothian Brooch victory

The Market Rasen Golf Club ladies played for the Lothian Brooch last Wednesday.

The medal competition was held in adverse weather conditions which reflected in the scores.

Rosemarie Lawton carded a score of nett 76 to win on countback from Bridget Holmes who also recorded the best gross score.

Sue Archer took third place with nett 78 on countback from Hilary Tuhey and Sara Edgerton.

* The following day the Past Captains’ competition was held and Mortimer Trophy went to past captain Marilyn Tompkins.

* The final friendly match of the season was played on Saturday at home to North Shore, resulting in a 3-1 win for Market Rasen.

* The previous Wednesday the ladies competed for the Marshall Trophy where the winners donated all of the prize money to a charity of their choice.

Sue Borthwick and Lynn Patrick took first place in the greensome competition with 43 points, two clear of runners-up Gill Fussey and Pam Holbrook.

Sue Archer and Wendy Whitely came third with 39 points, with Helen Grinham and Gill Gladwin fourth on 38 points, and Lesley Brewis and Pam Ross completed the top five with 37 points.