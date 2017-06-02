Market Rasen Golf Club pair claims second county win in 10 days

In-form Market Rasen Golf Club duo Rosemarie Lawton and Sharman Scott picked up their second win in a fortnight on the county circuit last week.

Just 10 days after winning the northern division of the Lincolnshire Veterans betterball, they beat the rest of the field in the Lincolnshire Ladies’ County Spring bronze meeting at Laceby Manor.

The pair scored 45 points to win the Mary Mundy Salver.

* The A league team have enjoyed recent successes, winning at home against Ashby Decoy two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half before halving a match away against Kenwick Park.

* On Wednesday, the competition at the club was the Newstead Trophy, a par competition.

Joy Purkiss proved a worthy winner with plus four from Di Warburton and Anne Copestake who were close behind on plus three, Di pipping Anne on a back nine countback.

Aileen Sellars took fourth place on plus one, beating Hilary Tuhey, also on plus one, thanks to a better back nine.

* The senior men recently held an exchange day at Sleaford Golf Club.

In perfect conditions, the winners of the team prize were Danny Mellor, Eric Finch and Steve Hornsby.

Steve also won the individual prize with a score of 45 points, fully eight points clear of North Kelsey neighbour Nick Robey who took second spot on countback from third-placed Keith Borst.