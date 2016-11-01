Market Rasen Golf Club Ladies secure away day win at Grimsby

The ladies’ section of Market Rasen Golf Club held a fun ‘hidden holes’ competition last week.

They played the course as normal using a stableford format, but when they returned to the clubhouse the players discovered which of the holes counted in the competition.

The winner, with 22 points, was Helen Gibbard, four clear of second-placed Hefina Brumpton who edged Anne Copestake into third place on countback, both having scored 18 points.

* Later in the week several members of the ladies’ section travelled to Grimsby to take part in their Hallowe’en AM-AM.

One of the Market Rasen teams came in with a good score of 77 points to win the day.

The winning team consisted of Sheilah Mitchell, Rosemarie Lawton, Linda Reeve and Helen Gibbard.