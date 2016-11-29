Market Rasen Golf Club ladies rise to the challenge

The ladies’ section of Market Rasen Golf Club were faced with a stiff challenge on Wednesday when they were required to play their stableford competition from the men’s yellow tees.

To make this challenge seem a little less daunting they were awarded an extra shot for each hole which resulted in some very respectable scores.

The winner, with 44 points, was Helen Gibbard who finished just a point ahead of second-placed Marylin Tompkins.

Ronnie Sullivan finished in third with a score of 41 points, while Jenny Holborn came fourth with 40 points after a difficult, but interesting competition.