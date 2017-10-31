Market Rasen Golf Club ladies’ get into Hallowe’en spirit

Market Rasen Golf Club’ ladies’ section got into the spirit of things with a golfing Hallowe’en double-header.

The club hosted the Witches Brew competition last Wednesday when the winning team were lady vice-captain Jenny Holborn, Susan Patten and Ishu Sen.

They chalked up a great score of 84 points despite ‘spells’ being cast on secret holes to reduce their score.

Rebecca Ross, Helen Gibbard and Wendy Whiteley were second with 81, while Pauline Neal won the prize for the best dressed ‘Wicked Witch’.

* The ladies were once again dressed to ‘kill’ when they visited Grimsby Golf Club for their annual Hallowe’en Open.

A team consisting of Jenny Holborn, Rebecca Ross, Ann Doyle and Pauline Neal were among the prizes in taking third place, while fellow member Bridget Holmes was also part of a winning team with her friends from other local clubs.

* The ladies played their final qualifying competition of the year in fantastic conditions.

Very high scores for the time of the year saw Joy Purkiss sign off the season with a tremendous score of 42 points, ending her successful season on a high and reducing her handicap to 15.

Gill Gladwin also finished off on in style with 37 points to take second place, and Gill Fussey played well for the second week running to take third with 36 points, on countback from Sue Archer.

* Market Rasen GC’s seniors held their first leg of the winter eclectic competition last week.

Graham Holmes won the day with a total of 39 points, on countback from Keith Lovering, while Paul Smith finished in third with 35pts.