Market Rasen Golf Club: In-form Salt lifts Dring Trophy

The ladies’ section of Market Rasen Golf Club competed for the Dring Trophy last Wednesday.

Despite a thunderstorm, which stopped play for about half-an-hour, the medal competition was eventually completed in sunshine.

The winner, continuing her splendid run of good form, was Jane Salt who finished with a score of nett 73.

Jane also won the best gross score prize with her round of 86.

Rosemarie Lawton took second place on countback from Gill Fussey and Ann Todd, all finishing with nett 74.

Joy Purkiss and Rebecca Ross were just one shot behind, both on nett 75.

* Two more friendly matches were played, the first away at Seacroft which finished in an honourable draw.

The other away match at Elsham ended in a good win for the home team by three-and-a-half to a half.