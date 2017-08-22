Market Rasen Golf Club: Hunter success in only his second competition

Market Rasen Golf Club member Mark Hunter tasted success in only his second club competition last week.

The club’s PGA professional, Joel Cant, chose a qualifying stableford off full handicaps, to be played in two divisions (handicaps 0 to 15 and 16 to 28), for the 83-strong field.

Hunter topped the 43 entrants in Division Two after shooting an excellent 41 points to finished a point clear of Gavin Johnstone who came good to take a well-deserved second place.

Harry Lee came in third with 39 points, a point ahead of third-placed Steve Maplethorpe. Mark, Gavin and Steve all earned a handicap reduction of one shot.

Just 14 points spanned the 40 players who played in a very closely-contested Division One.

Matt Codd, Steve Forbes and past captain Guy Hardcastle all carded 38 points and were subject to a back six countback before being placed.

Rob Davison was the only player to score 37 points to claim fourth place.

* The following day, 12 mixed pairs contested the greensome medal Oldroyd Cup.

With Banovallum Bowl winners Steve Hewish and Tilly Lawrence in the mix, there was anticipation of a second victory, but despite a birdie two on the par three fifth hole they couldn’t repeat their form.

Current holder John Boulton, with new partner Lynn Patrick, combined well to record a consistent 65.0 to win the trophy.

Previous winners Dave King and Margaret Dixon pipped the newly-married Paul and Angela Moore by 0.6 of a shot to take second place with 67.0.

* The 51 Club Knockout competition, for men aged 51 or over, came to a conclusion with Andy Osbourne narrowly beating current senior champion Clive Jenkins in the final.

The beaten semi-finalists were Guy Hardcastle and Andy Platt.

* Despite blustery conditions, 20 of the 75 entrants in the Rover Cup Medal shot nett 72 or better with six of them reducing their playing handicaps.

There were nine birdie two’s on the par three holes, while Rob Crowe shot an eagle two on the par four 16th.

Coming in with a nett 68, Adie Sawyer claimed fourth place, but only a back six countback could separate the top three off nett 67.

Phil Clifford added to his season’s trophy tally by running out the winner, with his playing partner Alan Wormall and Mark Briggs following in second and third places.

Clive Jenkins shot the lowest gross score of the day with a splendid 76.