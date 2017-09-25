Market Rasen Golf Club: Hosts land clean sweep at men’s open

The standard was hot as a home golfer took the honours at Market Rasen Golf Club’s Bass Charrington Men’s Open.

Entrants enjoyed glorious weather and a course in its best condition of the season as Market Rasen’s Tim Brumpton was crowned winner with an exceptional score of nett 64.

Past captain Graham Dolan (left) presents the Ainsworth Trophy to winners Dave and Hilary Tuhey EMN-170925-120808002

He finished five shots clear of clubmate Grant Hinchliffe, while Paul Baker completed a Market Rasen top three with a round of nett 70.

Two-handicapper John Summerfield, of Elton Furze Golf Club, in Peterborough, won the gross prize with a round of 74.

* It was the turn of Market Rasen GC to host the annual Mini Ryder Cup match against Germany’s GC Burg Zieval.

The 12th edition of the match saw the home team edge the first day 4–2, meaning there was plenty to play for on Sunday.

Rasen used their home advantage to ease away to an 8–4 win although the visitors had to thank the ‘double agents’ loaned by Rasen to make up the numbers.

The series now stands seven matches to five in favour of Market Rasen, and the Trophy was handed back by the guests after a competitive match played in great spirit and sportsmanship.

* A field of 70 men participated in the penultimate medal competition of the season, the aptly-titled Autumn Medal.

David Steel came to the fore to take first place and earn a two-shot reduction to his handicap after a superb score of nett 63.

James Hunter, claimed second place in his first competition, with a round of nett 68 which also earned him a one-shot reduction on his initial handicap allocation.

Four players recorded a two-under par nett score of 69, and after a back nine countback, Richard Everett and Dean Wilkinson claimed third and fourth places respectively.

Junior captain Charlie Elliott claimed the best gross prize with a four-over par 75.

* Eleven intrepid pairs took part in the last club mixed competition of the year in a round blighted by intermittent storms and torrential rain which immediately flooded greens and fairways.

The scores in this Ainsworth Trophy foursome medal reflected the conditions as Dave and Hilary Tuhey took the Trophy with nett 72.5, just one full shot ahead of Banovallum winners Steve Hewish and Tilly Lawrence.

* The final medal competition of the season, the Porter Pot, was played on an overcast, but dry, day and once again produced some excellent scores.

Eight of the 64 entrants shot nett par or better, with Andy Ward carding nett 64 to win the trophy and earn a two-shot handicap reduction.

Graham Pearce was second with nett 69, also earning a handicap cut, and Phil Clifford and Grant Hinchliffe, playing off nine and six respectively, took third and fourth places after a back nine countback off nett 70 which also involved Mark Codd and John Pickering.

Recently returned club member Jack Robinson secured the best gross prize after a steady six-over par 77.

* After this final medal competition of the season, the winner of the prestigious Harries Shield could be calculated.

From the 16 rounds available, the best 10 nett scores were aggregated to determine the winner.

Junior captain and current club champion Charlie Elliott was the outright winner on 707 points, 11 points ahead of runner-up Steve Hewish.

Men’s captain Gaff Elliott was third, and last year’s winner Neil Carmichael was fourth, both scoring 722.