Market Rasen Golf Club: Home teams among prizes at Summer Am-Am

Market Rasen Golf Club welcomed 37 teams of ladies from all over the county and beyond to their Summer Am-Am.

Unfortunately the weather did not live up to its summer billing, but some very good scores were posted and the local ladies featured heavily in the prizes.

The winning quartet, all from Market Rasen, were Sue Borthwick, Jackie Parker, Kim Robinson and Tilly Lawrence with 87 points.

Runners-up were Mel Gregory and Chris Bean (both Market Rasen) playing with Lotte Brewer and Sandra Rawlins from Canwick Golf Club.

They scored 86 points and edged the market Rasen quartet of Sharman Scott, Bridget Holmes, Helen Gibbard and Rosemarie Lawton into third place on countback.

A point further back were Hilary Jack, Beverley Killen, Jo Tennison and Lynn Myers, all from Cottingham Park Golf Club, in fourth, while another home team - Jane Salt, Ruth Anyan, Gill Fussey and Fran Pullen - finished fifth with 84 points.

Another Cottingham Park team, comprising Margaret Page, Margaret Rutherham, Pat Young and Jane Corbitt, took sixth place on countback with 81 points from the Cleethorpes GC quartet of Alison Fletcher, Katie Appleyard, Gill Kapka and Nanette Gough.

Nearest-the-pin for the visitors on the 18th hole was Sharon Foley with a distance of 3.92m, and for the home players captain Sheilah Mitchell was closest with a distance of 3.90m.