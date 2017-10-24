Market Rasen Golf Club: Hicnkliffe pips senior champ to October Cup

A busy month at Market Rasen Golf Club was taken up with the annual Presentation Day Texas Scramble, three stableford qualifiers and the beginning of the 2017/18 Winter League.

Prior to the afternoon presentation, 19 teams of four took part in a shotgun start Texas scramble.

Grant Hinchliffe (right) receives the October Stableford Cup from competition/handicap secretary Jenny Brundle EMN-171023-115818002

In excellent conditions both winning teams shot gross 61 and were separated by their combined handicap fraction.

Steve Ayres, Gary Smith, Robert Crowe and Adam Ramsey deducted 5.7 to finish second with nett 55.3, but the winners were Les Brumpton, Steve Maplethorpe, Lawrence Cook and John Pickering with nett 54.4.

* A big field of 85 entered the first October stableford, of whom 15 shot 37 points or better.

Matt Cooksey, teeing off in the morning, led for most of the day with 41 points, but was just beaten into second place when junior Tom Carter, in his first full club competition in the day’s penultimate group, came in with a superb 42 points.

Both Matt and Tom reduced their handicaps by two shots.

Fellow Junior Mark Bedford claimed third place with 40 points to shave a shot off his handicap.

Four players were subject to a countback for fourth and fifth places, with Clive Jenkins and Chris Law ousting Indy Mattu and Tom Boryszczuk.

* The second stableford was equally dramatic when junior organiser Grant Hinchliffe, teeing off with the second group in the morning, shot his best-ever personal gross score of 68 to record a splendid 44 points.

James Hunter, playing in the afternoon, almost caught him with 43 points to finish second, and Robert Crowe was third on 40 points, with Clive Jenkins again securing fourth with 39 points.

Steve Unwin played another steady round to finish fifth on 38 points.

* The third in this series was played in the winds of Storm Brian and the 79 competitors were not expecting to score highly.

However, eight managed to score better than par with third, fourth and fifth places subject to a four-way countback off 38 points.

Dave Prudhoe reduced his handicap in third, followed by John Doughty and early starter Nick Fenwick.

Bucking the trend for the low handicappers was past captain Les Brumpton, playing off eight, who carded an excellent 41 points to win and further reduce his handicap.

Theo Visser’s hard work all season finally paid off as he came in second with a splendid 40 points, also cutting his handicap.

* For the aggregated October Stableford Cup, 10 players had amassed more than 100 points, with just 10 points dividing the top 10.

Junior section organiser Grant Hinchliffe won overall with 112 (37+44=31), two points ahead of current senior champion Clive Jenkins (39+39+32).

Matt Cooksey was third on 107 (41+34+32), just a point in front of Adi Bothamley (35+35+36).