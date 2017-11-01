Market Rasen Golf Club: Head greenkeper John retires after 49 years service

Market Rasen Golf Club marked the end of an era with the retirement of head greenkeeper John Hewson after almost half-a-century’s service.

Family, friends, workmates and members gathered in the clubhouse to wish John a long, healthy and happy retirement after 49 years of maintaining and improving the course.

New head greenkeeper Ben Lowery EMN-171026-150043002

John joined the greenkeeping team as an apprentice in 1968 and rose through the ranks to become head greenkeeper 10 years later.

Club president Richard Holmes thanked him for his lifetime of dedicated service, as well as his wife Shirley, children Nicola and Simon, and his wider family for the support they have provided for John over the years.

“He has played a massive part in the success of the club and in the enjoyment of playing golf at the club experienced by members, guests and visitors alike,” Richard said.

“The course is recognised as one of the finest in the county and much of the credit for our reputation should go to John and the team he has led.

“Without a course of such quality there would not be a club. We look forward to seeing John on the course during more sociable hours as he works at reducing his handicap.”

In recognition of his many years of hard work and loyalty, John was granted honorary life membership of the club, and was presented with an inscribed glass bowl and money donated by the club and its members.

John thanked the club and already seems to be adapting to spending more time in bed in the mornings.

Ben Lowery began work as the club’s new head greenkeeper in September following his move from Elsham GC, with John giving his time to help him settle in.