Market Rasen Golf Club: Gill holds off chasing pack

The ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club played their penultimate qualifying competition of the season last Wednesday, a stableford off full handicap.

Gill Fussey had a very good round, finishing with 37 points to take the competition and reduce her handicap.

Four players were close behind on 35 points with Sally White taking second place on countback from Bridget Holmes in third, Julieann Sims in fourth, and Hilary Tuhey.

* The previous Wednesday the ladies took part in the first round of the Daily Mail Foursomes.

The pairs played off half their joint handicaps with a maximum individual handicap of 30.

Going through to the next round of the national competition are Helen Grinham and Sue Borthwick who won the day with a round of nett 74.

Pam Ross and Lynn Patrick were second with nett 76, just ahead of third-placed Tilly Lawrence and Jenny Holborn with nett 76.5.

Captain Sheilah Mitchell and Rhona Bradford scored nett 77.5 to take fourth place, with Ann Doyle and Rebecca Ross close behind in fifth place with nett 78.