Market Rasen Golf Club: Chris lands hole-in-one prize

Market Rasen Golf Club’s men’s senior section held a charity event for the first player to score a hole-in-one.

It had only been running for five weeks when Chris Brooke had an ace on the par three fifth hole.

The challenge raised £121 for the Operation Smile charity which raises money to help children with cleft lips and palates.

Chris is pictured receiving his prize from seniors’ club secretary Nick Robey.

* Last Wednesday, the ladies’ section of Market Rasen Golf Club were required to play a stableford round using only three clubs and a putter.

They rose to the challenge and Gill Fussey came out on top with a score of 31 points.

Close behind were Joy Purkiss and Helen Wilson on 30 points, with Joy claiming second place on a countback.

Marilyn Tompkins and Pam Ross, both on 28 points, took fourth and fifth places respectively.

The previous week a match was played between teams representing the Snow Queen and Jack Frost.

The Snow Queen had a resounding victory, winning six matches to one.