Market Rasen Golf Club am-am attracts 31 teams

The ladies’ section of Market Rasen Golf Club staged their first open am-am of the season last Wednesday.

On a very un-springlike day, 31 teams of four from all over the county and beyond played a Springtime Waltz.

Nearest-the-pin winner Rosemarie Lawton EMN-170105-120259002

The format was a stableford and some very good scores were registered.

The winning team, who also won the best visitors’ prize, were M. Lees, L. Robinson, M. Scott and L. Bradley from Toft Hotel, near Bourne, with 81 points, four points clear of home team G. Fussey, M. Gregory, J. Phillips and L. Patrick.

Another home team, comprising M. Rylatt, J. Purkiss, W. Harrison and P. Ross, finished third with a total of 76 points, and yet another Rasen team, S. Edgerton, A. Doyle, R. Ross and R. Garner, were fourth with 75 points.

Fifth position went to a cosmopolitan team made up of S. Bancroft (Market Rasen), C. Heely (Marsden), C. Morrison (Doncaster) and S. Hilton (Normanby Hall) who scored 73 points, and an Elsham team of D. Simpson, E. Rooke, A. Golland and C. Wheatley finished sixth with 71 points.

Nearest-the-pin on the 18th hole for the visitors was G. Leaning (Elsham) and R. Lawton took the home members’ prize.

* To celebrate St George’s Day, the ladies played a Fantasy Away Day using a card from the Royal St George’s course.

Judy Phillips won the competition with 35 points, a point ahead of runner-up Margaret Dixon who edged out Helen Grinham on countback.

Fran Pullen and Ruth Anyan finished with 33 points, Fran finishing fourth thanks to a better back nine.

* The A team also enjoyed a good home win against Kenwick Park.