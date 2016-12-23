Market Rasen Golf: Captains clean up at senior awards

The men’s seniors section at Market Rasen Golf Club recently held their annual awards for the major competitions throughout 2016.

The event was well attended with the captains featuring prominently.

Seniors captain Eric Finch picked up four prizes, while new 2017 captain Keith Lovering won both the Winter Eclectic and Senior Singles titles, and outgoing club captain won the Three Clubs and a Putter competition.

Winners –

Winter Eclectic: Keith Lovering. Senior Singles: Keith Lovering. Three Clubs and Putter: Alun Jones. Summer Bowl: Steve Hornsby. Away Day Trophy: Ted Heath. Copperstone Trophy: Tony Cook. Charity Cup: Brian North. Poppy Cup: Ed Beechey. Pattinson Bowl: Eric Finch. Summer Stableford: Eric Finch. Jim Hindle Trophy: Eric Finch. Centenary Trophy: Eric Finch.