Market Rasen golf: Bridgwater storms to Beckett Salver win

Market Rasen Golf Club hosted the annual Beckett Salver last weekend, held over two days and 36 holes.

In good conditions and with the course playing at its best, eight of the 61-strong field had achieved nett par or better at the end of the first round in the nett medal competition.

Jacob Morley and Neil Bridgwater led the way with 65 and 67 respectively, followed by Paul Baker, Craig Smith, Steve Ayres and Matt Allison, all on 70.

New member Mark Hunter, playing in his first competition, carded a nett par 71, alongside Dave Bunting.

With equally good conditions and all to play for on the second day, only Neil Bridgwater and Steve Ayres could repeat a par or better round.

Alan Wormall, Andy Osbourne and John Vernam shot very respectable scores of 71, 70 and 69 respectively, while Dave Robinson and Matt Codd carded 68s to challenge for the prizes.

Having shot two very consistent rounds of 67, Bridgwater ran out a clear winner, by five shots, to claim the salver.

Morley’s second round 74 was enough to hold on to second place, while Robinson’s 68, to back up a first round 72, brought him into third place, and Ayres deservedly took fourth.

Newly-crowned club champion Charlie Elliot recorded a total gross score of 155 (78 and 77) to take the only gross prize, and Paul Baker and Matt Codd earned the single-day nett prizes.