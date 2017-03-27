Market Rasen golf: Bridget pips rivals in opening qualifier

The first ladies’ qualifying stableford took place last Wednesday at Market Rasen Golf Club when the course became fully open.

Despite some inclement weather the ladies played some very good golf, and as a result the competition standard scratch was reduced to 71, a score of 72 being par.

The winner was Bridget Holmes with 35 points, beating Joy Purkiss on countback.

There followed three players with 33 points. Ronnie Sullivan claimed third place on countback over Di Warburton, in fourth, with captain Sheilah Mitchell completing the top five.

* The previous weekend, 38 ladies had made the trip to Rudding Park, near Harrogate, for two rounds of golf with an overnight stay.

The golf on the first day, Sunday, played in a gale which was very difficult and reduced the stableford scores accordingly.

The weather improved on the Monday and scoring was easier.

There were prizes for individual results, but the overall winner with a combined score of 59 points was Helen Gibbard.