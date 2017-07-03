Market Rasen golf: Baxter completes hat-trick of Young Cup

The Market Rasen Golf Club men have warmed up for the club championships with several medals, a stableford, a betterball and two Texas scrambles.

Steve Allison won the Topliss Trophy with a magnificent nett 64 and, with good supplementary scores, earned himself an exceptional score reduction in his handicap of three shots, taking him into single figures.

Pete Langford was two shots adrift in second, and Mick Duke pushed Jamie Codd into fourth on countback after both shot nett 68.

Junior captain Charlie Elliott won best gross with 76.

* Neil Baxter lifted the Young Cup for the third time in four years after pipping Laurie Finch on a back nine countback off nett 69 in the competition for 19 to 28 handicappers.

Played on the same day, the 0 to 18 handicappers took part in an Extra Medal.

Steve Forbes, Grant Hinchliffe and past captain Guy Hardcastle all shot nett 68, and Chris Osbourne carded a gross round of 75.

* Men’s captain Gaff Elliott included a medal in his Captain’s Day, and Indy Mattu, recently returned from injury, regained his form to win with nett 66, followed by Brian Inman (nett 68).

Both Tim Brumpton and Graham Dolan carded nett 71, and past captain Les Brumpton played steadily to shoot a best gross 81.

Nearest-the-pin prizes were won by Grant Hinchliffe, Daryl Parkinson, Paul Baker, Matt Allison, Andy Platt and Indy Mattu.

Rod Johnson was the happy recipient of a drinks voucher for his nearest the barrel shot on the 16th hole.

* The Audi Trophy medal was a much closer affair as Suresh Pillai just pipped Steve Ayres after a countback off nett 67

Gaff Elliott did likewise to reigning champion Neil Carmichael off nett 68 which left the way open for Steve Hewish to snatch best gross with a splendid score of 76.

* In the highly sociable Texas scrambles, Daren Turner, new member Doug McLeish, Steve Forbes and Guy Hardcastle were only 0.4 of a shot ahead of Ryan Bond, Charlie Hinchliffe, Jacob Morley and Harry Curtis (nett 57.5).

Just half-a-shot back was the best mixed team of the Family Elliott with Les Brumpton.

* Gaff Elliott orchestrated a ‘For Everybody’ scramble on his Captain’s Day.

The honours went to juniors Tom Carter, Charlie Phillips, Ben Larder and Oscar Boyes who scored a stupendous nett 56.0.

The mixed prize went to Guy Hardcastle, Charlie and Liz Elliott and Angela Moore (nee Drayton), and the ladies’ prize was taken by ladies’ captain Sheilah Mitchell, past captain Helen Grinham, Rosemarie Lawton and Spanish De Aston student Paula Quevedo-Herrera.

The men’s prize went to Steve Hewish, board chairman Colin Law, Alan Mitchell and Neil Carmichael.

* The ever-popular Torrens Bowl stableford attracted a field of 90 and, in ideal conditions, their scores had to be good to be placed.

Tony Hunter won with a superb 41 points, while Steve Hewish and Chris Law, at either end of the handicap spectrum, carded 40 points to claim second and third spots.

Ian Penniston and Les Brumpton claimed fourth and fifth places as four competitors scored 39 points.

* A total of 40 members each brought a guest to compete in the first of two Invitation Day betterball stablefords.

Andy Platt with guest Colin Rowland won with 46 points, just one ahead of Mark Briggs and guest Rob Wardle, Gaff Elliott and guest Harry Harrison, and Rob Davison with guest G. Esby who were all taken to a back six countback to decide places.

* Andy Osbourne has won the prestigious Alverstone Trophy at Woodhall Spa’s championship Hotchkin Course.

Playing off a 14 handicap, Andy shot an excellent seven-under nett par during this 36-hole event.

* The Utley Trophy knockouts have reached a conclusion with father and son Mark and Jamie Codd beating Eric Winder and Hatrel Dhindsa in the final.

Mark and Jamie will represent Market Rasen in the 2018 Daily Mail Foursomes national knockout tournament.

* The senior men held the next leg of the summer stableford last week.

Nick Robey won with 38 points, three clear of Kevin Taylor, with Robin Rhodes in third with 34.