Market Rasen bowlers compete in Maggie’s memory

The first-ever Maggie Harvey Memorial Bowls Tournament was held earlier this summer at Market Rasen Bowls Club.

The tournament was devised and funded by Maggie’s husband, the former deputy mayor Martin Harvey.

After Maggie unexpectedly passed away in March last year, Martin wanted to honour his wife and perpetuate her memory and decided a bowls tournament would be a good way to accomplish that.

Maggie’s eldest son, Jim Geary, was on hand to present the trophy and prize money to the winners Allan Chandler and Vic Everett, from Market Rasen, and the runners-up John Ward and Bill O’Reilly, from Grimsby.