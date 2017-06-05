Market Rasen Angling: Weights down as summer league hots up

With the weather continuing to be warm, anglers were expecting the fish to be looking to feed as the Market Rasen Angling Association held the Chairman’s Cup match.

The match also doubled up as round two of the Travis Perkins Aggregate Shield with 12 anglers turning out for the draw ahead of the all-in at 9.30am.

As they set about building a match-winning weight, most of them caught during the six-hour match, but the weights were lower than expected.

Fishing peg 36, the flyer in the early season matches, Barry De’Ath continued where he left off with a weight of 8lb 6oz to take the match.

Second place went to Jim Kelham from peg 10 with 4lb 11oz and the final pay-out place was claimed by Jimmy Hewson with 3lb 8oz from peg 34.

Barry sits on top of the league with 20 points from Jim Kelham (17pts) in second and Bud Chambers (14pts) in third.

* Last Thursday, the members began their five-match evening series of five matches, sponsored by Jackson Buildbase, and also fished for the W. Conway Cup.

The draw took place with 12 anglers making the 5.45pm draw and once again the weather conditions for the match were good.

The all-out shout came at 9.30pm and at the weigh-in there was a win for Jim Kelham, fishing peg 33, with a match-winning weight of 5lb 7oz.

Second place went to Sam Appleyard from peg right with 3lb 7oz, and the final pay-out went to Bud Chambers with 2lb 12oz from peg five.

After one match, Jim leads the league with 10 points from Sam (9pts) and Bud (8pts).