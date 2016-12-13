Market Rasen Angling: Bentley ends Kelham’s winning run

Jim Kelham’s winning streak came to an end, but only just, as Market Rasen Angling Association staged match three of their Keyline Winter League Aggregate Shield.

Daily changes in weather conditions leading up to Sunday’s match saw only nine anglers make the match at the club’s lake on Willingham Road.

At the 8.30am draw with a cool but clear frostless morning and a dry day forecast, the anglers’ consensus was that bites would be extremely sparse with the water being gin clear.

After the 9.30am all-in, fishing was even tougher than expected with some anglers not getting any bites until halfway through the match.

The final weights were once again very disappointing, but the match did serve up a tight finish with the honours being claimed by Roy Bentley.

Roy fished peg 11 at seven metres on the pole, using maggots and pinkies to weigh in with 2lb 4oz of mixed fish, edging Jim into second place with 1lb 10oz from peg 30, fishing the waggler.

Andy Girbow took the final payout slot with 1lb 5oz from peg eight, catching on the pole.

Jim still tops the overall table with 14 points, but Roy moved up into second spot on eight points with Barry De’Ath and Andy tying for third, both with six points.

The fourth in the eight-match Keyline-sponsored series will be fished on Sunday, draw 8.30am.

It will also see the draw for the Winter Knockout Shield which will be fished alongside the final four matches in 2017.

Any members interested in fishing can just turn up at the lake for the draw.