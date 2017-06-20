Market Rasen angling: Appleyard closes the gap in midweek series

Anglers faced tough conditions as Market Rasen Angling Association staged the second midweek Jackson Buildbase-sponsored Aggregate Shield match for the Blanchard Cup.

With extreme winds coming in from the south west throughout the match capped a period of unsettled weather which stopped the fish from feeding, and it soon became apparent the 11 anglers would be in for a tough night.

After three-and-a-half hours the all-out was called and there was a drastic turnaround in weights from the previous matches.

Mick Tolan won from peg 32, fishing the waggler to take 3lb 12oz, a pound clear of runner-up Ted Goulsbra who made a rare visit to the podium after weighing in with 2lb 11oz, taken from peg 20 using the waggler.

The final payout place, also using the waggler, went to Jim Kelham from the fancied peg 36 with 2lb 3oz.

* The latest Aggregate Shield match, for the Conway Cup, brought better weather, leaving the anglers with high hopes the fish would be feeding.

This proved the case, but anglers had to be patient as they were made to wait for bites for long periods.

The match went to Sam Appleyard, on the waggler, with 5lb 13oz from peg 36.

His haul included a good quality tench which weighed in at 4lb 4oz.

Second spot was filled by Bud Chambers, fishing the pole from peg 32, with 2lb 7oz, and fishing peg five on the waggler, Jim Kelham took the final payout slot, weighing in with 2lb 3oz.

Jim Kelham sits top of the midweek league after three matches with 25 points, while Sam Appleyard moves into second place on 22.

Mick Tolan and Bud Chambers are tied for third place on 18 points.