Market rasen angling: Air ambulance the winner at charity match

With mixed weather conditions in the build up to Market Rasen Angling Association’s annual charity match, a 14-strong field of anglers were greeted with an overcast and sunny day with a strong westerly wind.

Entrants paid double the usual match fees of £6 with the money then split half each to the charity chosen by the winning angler and the other paid out in winnings over three places.

The draw took place at 8.30am and at the all in came an hour later as the anglers set about building a match-winning weight.

With fish noticeably wanting to feed, anglers hoper for better weights, and when the all-out shout came at 3.30pm, it signalled another win for Jim Kelham.

Fishing peg 25 he caught a winning weight of 11lb 13oz, fishing the waggler for a mixed bag of fish with some decent-sized skimmers among them.

Just one ounce separated second and third places with Brian Sutherland, on one of his rare outings, edging it with 7lb 4oz.

He fished the waggler from peg 17 to nudge Mick Tolan into the final pay-out place, who made a return to match angling with 7lb 3oz from peg 10, again on the waggler.

Jim’s chosen charity was the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance who will receive £84 from the match.

The anglers now continue with matches on Thursday evenings and Sundays. Any members wishing to participate can just turn up at the draw times stated on the membership cards.