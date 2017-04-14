Market Rasen anglers remember Dave at memorial match

Market Rasen Angling Association fished the inaugural Dave Humphrey Memorial Shield at one of his favourite fishing lakes, Hackett’s, near Nottingham.

The match was feeder-only which was Dave’s preferred fishing method.

A disappointing turnout saw only seven anglers make the trip, and despite summery weather conditions throughout the day, the fish failed to feed.

But this was not their only problem as another match being fished on the favoured side of the lake also produced low weights at the weigh-in.

The draw took place at 8.15am and from the all-in 9.15am it was clear all bites would be at a premium.

It proved correct throughout, and at the weigh-in it was Brian Hankins, fishing peg 47, who took the honours with 13lb, a weight which included two carp.

Stuart Cash, on peg 51, took second place with a mixed bag of carp and skimmers for 10lb 10oz, and Joe Kelham, on a rare outing, claimed the final payout place with 7lb 12oz.

The anglers go back to the Willingham Road Lake on Sunday, April 23 for the Mayfare Trophy match which in effect kick-starts their summer match fishing programme.

The draw for this match is 10am with the all-in for the six-hour match at 11am.

Any member of the club wishing to fish the matches is welcome to turn up for the draw and join in.